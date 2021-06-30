Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters charged

Using a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria painted with the words “Old Hills & Old Folks RESIST,” three protesters blocked access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline easement and work yard at the top of Poor Mountain in Roanoke County on Wednesday morning.

Deborah Kushner, 66, of Staunton; Bridget Kelley, 63, of Rockbridge County; and Alan Moore, 57, of Blacksburg were locked to, in and on top of Moore’s old vehicle, a former police car.

“We are the elder contingent to show you don’t have to be a young whippersnapper to fight a pipeline,” Kushner said.

The three said they know each other from their activism over the years and also from their ground support work for Theresa “Red” Terry and her daughter, Minor Terry, who stayed in tree stands for 34 days in 2018 to stop pipeline work on Bent Mountain.

Shortly after 9 a.m., about four hours after the blockade was readied, Roanoke County police officers walked up the dirt road toward the blockade.

“They were polite and they checked to see if we had water and they took a lot of pictures,” Kelley said after the officers left.