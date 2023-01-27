Multi-county fugitive pleads guilty to Montgomery County eluding charge

A Burkeville man who led officers on a high-speed chase that turned into a weeks-long manhunt last summer has entered a guilty plea in Montgomery County to resolve one part of his extensive case.

Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, still faces charges in Pulaski, Craig and Roanoke counties.

At a Thursday hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Tolbert pleaded guilty to felony eluding and was sentenced to serve a year in prison, with another two years suspended. Judge Mike Fleenor also suspended Tolbert's driver's license for a year.

According to statements at earlier hearings and law enforcement news releases before Tolbert's capture, his flight from officers began on Aug. 11 with a report of stolen lottery tickets at a Botetourt County gas station. A Virginia state trooper on Interstate 81 soon spotted Tolbert driving south and decided that he and his 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse matched descriptions from the lottery theft.

The trooper tried to pull over Tolbert, but he raced away. A chase began that ran from Roanoke County into Montgomery County, then left the interstate and continued into Giles and Craig counties. A Blacksburg police officer testified last year that his own vehicle reached 122 mph in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Tolbert.

The vehicle chase ended when Tolbert crashed in Craig County, officers said last year. However, Tolbert escaped on foot, and there were reports of sightings in several counties as officers continued to search.

On Aug. 31, Tolbert was arrested in Pulaski County.

Remaining court hearings from the incident include a Feb. 21 appearance in Pulaski County General District Court to resolve an obstruction of justice charge; plea hearings scheduled for Feb. 27 in Craig County Circuit Court, where Tolbert faces two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers; and a trial set for March 16 in Roanoke County Circuit Court on another eluding charge.