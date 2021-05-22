 Skip to main content
Multiple cars damaged by fire

Multiple cars damaged by fire

Multiple car fire

Firefighters spray down vehicles in the 4600 block of Williamson Road

 Roanoke Fire-EMS

A fire damaged multiple vehicles Saturday on the 4600 block of Williamson Road, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

The fire, which firefighters responded to at 1:40 p.m., started with a single car and spread to other vehicles, according to the department. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of firefighters being dispatched.

The incident resulted in no injuries, said Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.

The department hasn't said exactly how many cars were damaged. The department, however, said the cause of the fire was ruled accidental and was due to an electrical failure.

