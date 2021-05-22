Multiple cars damaged by fire

A fire damaged multiple vehicles Saturday on the 4600 block of Williamson Road, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.
The fire, which firefighters responded to at 1:40 p.m., started with a single car and spread to other vehicles, according to the department. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of firefighters being dispatched.
The incident resulted in no injuries, said Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.
The department hasn't said exactly how many cars were damaged. The department, however, said the cause of the fire was ruled accidental and was due to an electrical failure.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Yann Ranaivo
Yann Ranaivo covers local government and politics in the New River Valley, including Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Radford and Montgomery County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.