Murder charge against suspended Hokie Etute is elevated to grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County grand jury will consider a second-degree murder charge against suspended Hokie linebacker Isimemen David Etute.
A judge certified the charge to a grand jury at Etute's preliminary hearing on Thursday morning. The grand jury will decide whether Etute should be tried in the county's circuit court.
Etute, 18, is accused of the Memorial Day killing of Jerry Paul Smith, 40, a restaurant project manager who a prosecutor said first met Etute for sex on April 10 after they connected on Tinder. But Etute thought that he was meeting a woman, not a man, a prosecutor and Etute's defense attorney have said.
The witnesses at Thursday's hearing were three Blacksburg police detectives who added a number of details to the public description of Etute's final encounter with Smith on May 31. Among them were that Etute was accompanied to Smith's apartment by two friends -- who were not identified Thursday -- but went inside alone with the primary purpose of determining if Smith was a man or a woman.
Detective Ryan Hite testified that Etute told police that he had Smith, whom he knew as "Angie," bend over a bed "so he could feel around and determine if this was a male or female." After that, Etute used the light on his phone to illuminate Smith's face in the dark apartment. When Etute saw facial hair, "he said he just started hitting him," Hite said.
Smith died in his downtown Blacksburg apartment, with numerous head injuries, a prosecutor said at a bond hearing. In June, a spokesperson for Smith’s family described him as a proud, openly gay man.
On cross-examination at Thursday's hearing, defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford asked Hite if he had seen a knife between the mattress and box springs of Smith's bed on the side adjacent to where Smith's body was found. Hite replied he had only seen the knife in other officers' photos of the scene.
Arrested on June 2, Etute was released on a $75,000 secured bond and placed under electronic monitoring and house arrest at his family’s home in Williamsburg. On Thursday, the judge said Etute was allowed to remain free on the same bond conditions.
Montgomery County's next grand jury is in October, but it was not immediately clear whether Etute's case would be presented then.
This story will be updated.