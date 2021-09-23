Murder charge against suspended Hokie Etute is elevated to grand jury

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County grand jury will consider a second-degree murder charge against suspended Hokie linebacker Isimemen David Etute.

A judge certified the charge to a grand jury at Etute's preliminary hearing on Thursday morning. The grand jury will decide whether Etute should be tried in the county's circuit court.

Etute, 18, is accused of the Memorial Day killing of Jerry Paul Smith, 40, a restaurant project manager who a prosecutor said first met Etute for sex on April 10 after they connected on Tinder. But Etute thought that he was meeting a woman, not a man, a prosecutor and Etute's defense attorney have said.

The witnesses at Thursday's hearing were three Blacksburg police detectives who added a number of details to the public description of Etute's final encounter with Smith on May 31. Among them were that Etute was accompanied to Smith's apartment by two friends -- who were not identified Thursday -- but went inside alone with the primary purpose of determining if Smith was a man or a woman.

