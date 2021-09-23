Murder charge against suspended Hokie player Etute is elevated to grand jury

Etute told police that Smith was sitting on his bed when Etute began punching, and that he struck him about five times, using his right hand. Smith “swatted” at Etute and fell to the floor in a space about 4 feet wide between the bed and wall, Etute said.

Etute said that he stepped over Smith and kicked him in the face as he did so. There were bloody footprints on the apartment’s carpet, its kitchen floor and in the hallway outside the apartment door, Hite and Detective Heather Rose-Semple said.

Etute told police he heard breathing and “gurgling” as he left, Hite said. Security camera footage showed Etute and his two friends went outside to a parking lot and waited 10 to 15 minutes before driving away, Hite said.

None of them called 911, Hite said. Days later, when Etute spoke to police, Hite told him that Smith had died and Etute broke into tears, Hite said.

Asked by Turk if Etute told police why he hit Smith, Hite said, “His statement was that none of this would ever have happened if he’d known this was a man and not a female.”

Etute told police that he had nothing to drink and had taken no drugs before going to Smith’s apartment.