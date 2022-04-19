Murder charge goes to grand jury in Montgomery County stabbing case

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County man told investigators last year that he did not mean to kill his housemate – but that during a fight, the other man "literally ran right into me" as he held a knife out.

"I didn't even know I stabbed him," Adam Johnson Nunnally said in an interrogation video that was played Tuesday during his preliminary hearing in the county's general district court.

Still, Nunnally wrote in a text that was read in court that in the weeks before the fatal fight he was so upset at learning that his former girlfriend was now involved with the other man that he was "within a fraction of a second of taking his life."

Nunnally, 31, was charged with second-degree murder after the Dec. 11 death of Robert William Custer, 35. At the end of Tuesday's hearing, Judge Randal Duncan sent the murder charge to a grand jury, which will decide if Nunnally should be tried in circuit court.

Defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg argued that a lesser offense, such as manslaughter, would be a more appropriate charge.

But Duncan said he agreed with Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Little that there was evidence that could be seen as signs of malice – a necessary element to sustain a murder charge. The judge said the extent of Custer's single wound, a stab into his chest that injured both his left lung and his heart, seemed to point to Nunnally exerting force in his assault on Custer.

Tuesday's testimony from Custer's son, Conor Riddle, now 18, and from Sgt. Jason Riggs of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, who conducted the videotaped interview with Nunnally last year, echoed an account laid out earlier in search warrants. The defense put on no evidence Tuesday, as is usual at preliminary hearings.

According to the testimony from Riddle and Riggs, and to Nunnally's own account in the video of his questioning, the altercation with Custer sprang from a romantic dispute.

Nunnally, convicted earlier on a drug charge, had returned from prison with no place to go and was taken in by Tabitha Orange, who lived in the 500 block of Roman Drive in the Yellow Sulphur area. The two had a relationship, Nunnally said. But at some point, Custer became involved with Orange and moved into her house as well. Orange and Custer began pressing Nunnally to leave.

In the video, Nunnally told Riggs that when Custer and Orange told him they were a couple, he was enraged but knew that if he took out his feelings on Custer, "that would not be conducive to my freedom."

Besides, Nunnally said, he liked Custer and got along with him apart from his wounded feelings about Orange.

On Dec. 11, according to Tuesday's accounts, the uneasy situation had gone on for weeks. Everyone was standing around outside of Orange's house. Nunnally wanted $50 that he had loaned Custer and he and Riddle were unable to come up with it.

Nunnally told Riddle, who was then 17, that he and Orange still were together and were just using Custer. Riddle, who stayed with his father at Orange's a night or two each week, replied that he did not want to be part of the dispute but would hit Nunnally with a baseball bat if he kept talking about his dad.

Nunnally then went to Custer, who was working on a truck with another man who lived in a separate residence on the property and said that he ought to beat him up. Riddle said that he got between Custer and Nunnally and said there would be no fighting. Nunnally, a former Marine, outweighed Custer by a significant amount.

Custer went to his own truck and came back with a tire iron, Riddle and Nunnally said, and told Nunnally that if he kept talking, Custer would hit him with it.

Nunnally had "a wide-eyed look, like he just didn't care what happened," Riddle said. The teenager said he saw a brawl coming and headed toward Orange's house to get his baseball bat.

Looking back from the house's steps, Riddle said, he saw his father, no longer holding the tire iron, punch Nunnally twice with his fist.

Nunnally said that Custer came at him with the tire iron but dropped it, and as Custer bent to pick it up Nunnally put his foot on it. Custer responded with an uppercut into his chin, Nunnally said. As Nunnally lurched backward, Custer picked up the tire iron and drew it back, Nunnally said.

Nunnally said that was when he drew a knife that he wore in a belt sheath.

Nunnally told investigators that he meant to threaten Custer and keep him back but that the other man was already on him. Nunnally said he put the knife into Custer's chest without realizing it.

But Nunnally said he knew from Custer's face that he was hurt. And as Custer staggered away, Nunnally looked down and saw blood on the ground.

Nunnally said he tried to help Custer but Riddle returned with a bat and began chasing him. Eventually, Nunnally said, he convinced Riddle that his father would die without help and the two worked together to put Custer in a truck. They meant to take Custer a hospital, but at that point sheriff's deputies and emergency workers arrived and began trying to save Custer.

Custer died at the scene, Riggs said.

Little said that the tire iron was found at a location that did not fit with Nunnally's story of Custer dropping it and picking it back up before he was stabbed.

"The defendant introduced a knife to what was at that point a fist fight," Little said. "That would be malice."

