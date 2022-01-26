Murder charge in domestic shooting sent to Pulaski grand jury

PULASKI — William Tyler Griffith told the sheriff’s deputy who arrived at his Pulaski County home on Nov. 24 that he had just shot his mother — then repeated the confession to another investigator a few hours later, the officers testified Wednesday.

At a preliminary hearing that ran nearly three hours in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Judge Lee Chitwood certified a second-degree murder charge against Griffith to a grand jury that will meet in April. The grand jury will decide if Griffith should be tried in the county’s circuit court.

The judge’s ruling came after Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys James Crandall and Nicole Cumberland presented evidence about the death of Deborah Reed Griffith just after midnight on Nov. 24.

Assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Amy Tharpe testified that Deborah Griffith was shot nine times, and that eight of the wounds could have been lethal by themselves.

Adam Griffith testified that he shared a residence in the 5400 block of Shepherd Drive in Dublin with his mother and brother, and that they often had arguments triggered by his brother’s drinking. They had argued on the night of Nov. 23, Adam Griffith said.

He said that early on Nov. 24, he was awakened by gunshots, ran out of the house and called 911.

Deputy Andres Mareno testified that he arrived at the scene and both Griffith brothers ran toward him. William Griffith said that he had shot his mother and that “his recruiter was coming to pick him up,” Moreno said.

William Griffith then turned to his brother and said, “Sorry I had to shoot mom. I couldn’t deal with her anymore,” Mareno testified.

Later at the sheriff’s office, William Griffith was questioned by Sgt. David Cressell. In a video played in court, Cressell read Griffith his Miranda rights and Griffith said that he is willing to talk with the officer — although he was confused about the date and thought Thanksgiving had already happened, when it was actually still a day away.

In the video, Griffith said that he habitually drank a fifth of liquor per day and told Cressell that he was suffering “delirium tremors” while being questioned.

Of the events that had just occurred, Griffith said, “The rangers called and said they wanted me to join and we’re going to come pick me up.”

But police had come and demolished his house, Griffith added.

“They tricked me into shooting a body double of my mother,” Griffith said on the recording.

“Now I’m in hot water,” he added.

Griffith said that he argued with his mother partly because she imposed a 9 p.m. curfew and “I’m 28.”

His voice sometimes rising into falsetto to mimic her, Griffith said that his mother had entered his room that night and that he shot her “maybe 12” times.

A photo entered into evidence showed a half dozen or so rifles and pistols that investigators found in William Griffith’s room. Found on his bed was a handgun equipped with a flashlight on its barrel and an extended magazine.

Griffith said in the interrogation video that he had thrown the gun onto the bed after shooting his mother.

Defense attorney Arlene Montgomery of the public defender’s office in Pulaski said that investigators had not been thorough because they did not handcuff Adam Griffith or search his room or the rest of the house for weapons.

Montgomery argued that investigators were taking William Griffith at his word when he spoke of shooting his mother, but apparently not when he talked about rangers and body doubles. The lack of investigation into those topics should lead to a dismissal of the murder charge, she said.

Chitwood quickly sent the charge on to the grand jury.

Deborah Griffith, 58, was a Pulaski County school system employee for 17 years. She worked in the pre-K program and most recently was an administrative assistant in the office at Dublin Elementary School.