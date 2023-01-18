Murder charge upgraded involving Montgomery County woman's death

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County man accused of killing his sometime girlfriend last year now faces a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison.

James Hunter Stallard, 38, was arrested in June after the discovery of the body of Crystal Dawn Raines Hannah, 44, with whom authorities said Stallard shared a turbulent relationship for about a dozen years.

Stallard eventually told investigators that Hannah had been at his residence in the 2600 block of North Fork Road, and that a fight began as she was getting ready to leave for work. The conflict was sparked by Stallard wanting to see messages on Hannah's cell phone that he thought were from other men, according to recordings of Stallard's statements that were played last year in court.

When Hannah told Stallard that her phone was none of his business, he hit and choked her until she died, Stallard told investigators in the recorded statements.

He said that he then took her body to a wooded area across North Fork Road and covered her in leaves.

Stallard initially was charged with second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of of five to 40 years behind bars.

This month, a grand jury indicted Stallard on the first-degree murder charge, and the second-degree charge was removed from the court docket.

The difference between the two murder charges is that a first-degree charge involves either premeditation, which is some amount of advance planning for a crime, or a killing that occurs during the commission or attempted commission of a list of other crimes including robbery, abduction, rape, arson and more.

If convicted of first-degree murder, the minimum sentence is 20 years in prison.

Neither Montgomery County Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt or defense attorney Brad McConnell of Blacksburg had any comment this week on the change in murder charges.

Stallard also is charged with concealing a body, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Stallard is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail. He has a Feb. 15 hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court to set a schedule for resolving his case.