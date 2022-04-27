Narrows man charged with theft of protected timber

A Narrows man has been charged with the illegal harvesting of black walnut trees on federally protected land.

William Riley Stump, 52, is one of three men accused of conspiring to cut and sell the trees, which are among the largest and longest living hardwoods in the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A grand jury indictment returned last May and unsealed earlier this month states that the timber was illegally taken from the Bluestone Project in Giles County, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control project that includes about 21,000 acres of forestland.

“The Department of Justice will vigorously prosecute those who steal natural resources from federal lands for their personal enrichment,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said Wednesday in an announcement of the charges.

“Federal protected lands not only serve as areas of conservation and flood management but also provide intrinsic beauty we all enjoy, particularly here in the Western District of Virginia,” the statement read.

The plan was to sell the trees in Lindside, West Virginia, federal authorities allege. Black walnuts are prized by furniture and cabinet makers.

Stump is charged along with Derrick Anthony Thompson, 48, of Princeton, West Virginia, and a third man who has not been arrested yet and was not identified.

The charges include violations of the Lacey Act – a federal law that bans trafficking of fish, wildlife or plants that are illegally taken, possessed, transported or sold – and other offenses such as theft of government property.