Narrows man pleads guilty in long-running fatal home invasion case

PEARISBURG — Tyler Lee Foster pleaded guilty Monday to being part of a group of would-be robbers who kicked in a Giles County man's door nearly four years ago and were met with gunfire.
Foster, 22, of Narrows, was convicted of breaking and entering, attempted robbery, and conspiring to use a firearm to commit a felony. Giles County Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell imposed a sentence recommended in a plea agreement: Eight years to serve behind bars, with another 23 years suspended, plus a payment of $1,800 restitution to be shared with other defendants. Additionally, Foster will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, Harrell ordered.
Five more charges were dropped in the plea agreement.
Foster spoke before being sentenced, apologizing to the court and to those present who had been affected by his actions. The latter was a reference to two spectators: Foster's mother and the mother of Dakota Bailey, a 20-year-old Narrows man who joined Foster in the home invasion and who was shot to death by the man the invaders were trying to rob.
Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly summarized the events of Jan. 3, 2018, telling the judge that he had heard the account multiple times in hearings for Foster's co-defendants.
A father and son, David Joseph Cecil, now 51, and Darren Justin Cecil, now 22, gathered a group that included Bailey, Foster, three other adults and a juvenile, Lilly recounted. David Cecil wanted to rob a neighbor on Stockpen Mountain Road outside of Narrows, who he thought had money and drugs. Some in the group were armed, Lilly said, adding that there were differing accounts of who carried a gun.
Anthony Dewayne Gautier, who the group was trying to rob, began shooting as they barged into his home. Bailey was killed and David Cecil was badly wounded.
The shootings were found to be in self-defense. But Gautier, now 35, had a felony record and was not allowed to possess a gun. He ended up with a sentence of two years to serve behind bars. Darren Cecil was sentenced to serve 23 years in prison.
David Cecil, who pleaded guilty to an assortment of charges, got 43 years to serve. He has appealed, saying that he wanted to withdraw his guilty pleas due to mental health issues.
The juvenile's involvement was resolved early on. But the charges against Foster and three other defendants have lingered in the courts for years.
Blade Donovan Powers, 23, of Wytheville, presently has a plea hearing set for Wednesday. Lindsey Paige Robertson, 24, of Pearisburg, is scheduled for a plea hearing Nov. 17. And Megan Kaylee Shaver, 22, of Lynchburg, has a plea hearing on the calendar for January.