Narrows man pleads guilty in long-running fatal home invasion case

PEARISBURG — Tyler Lee Foster pleaded guilty Monday to being part of a group of would-be robbers who kicked in a Giles County man's door nearly four years ago and were met with gunfire.

Foster, 22, of Narrows, was convicted of breaking and entering, attempted robbery, and conspiring to use a firearm to commit a felony. Giles County Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell imposed a sentence recommended in a plea agreement: Eight years to serve behind bars, with another 23 years suspended, plus a payment of $1,800 restitution to be shared with other defendants. Additionally, Foster will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release, Harrell ordered.

Five more charges were dropped in the plea agreement.

Foster spoke before being sentenced, apologizing to the court and to those present who had been affected by his actions. The latter was a reference to two spectators: Foster's mother and the mother of Dakota Bailey, a 20-year-old Narrows man who joined Foster in the home invasion and who was shot to death by the man the invaders were trying to rob.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly summarized the events of Jan. 3, 2018, telling the judge that he had heard the account multiple times in hearings for Foster's co-defendants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}