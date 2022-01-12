New charges filed in Giles County boy's abduction

PEARISBURG — A Clifton Forge woman accused of abducting a Giles County boy from a church nursery last year faces three new charges.

Nancy Renee Fridley, 45, of Clifton Forge, was charged in May with abduction and child neglect or abuse after 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from the child care area of Riverview Baptist Church in the Giles County community of Ripplemead.

About 25 hours after Noah disappeared, a search that included agents from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Virginia State Police located the child at a residence in Alleghany County Fridley shared with her boyfriend.

The boy was physically uninjured, but continues to show psychological effects from the episode, his mother testified at a hearing last month.

On Tuesday, a Giles County grand jury indicted Fridley not just on the charges placed in May, but on three additional counts of attempted abduction.

Those new charges stemmed from visits Fridley made to two churches in Narrows, and another visit to Riverview Baptist Church earlier on the morning that Noah was taken, Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly said.

The new indictments were unsealed Wednesday.

Lilly said that investigators discovered that Fridley went to Riverview Baptist's nursery during an early service on May 2 and said she was supposed to pick up a child. But "there was no child matching the description she was providing," Lilly said.

Fridley then went to Narrows and was turned away from child care areas at two churches before coming back to Riverview Baptist and this time taking Noah, Lilly said.

Fridley is scheduled to next appear in Giles County Circuit Court on Feb. 2 for a hearing to set a timetable for resolving her case.

Besides the Giles charges, Fridley was indicted Monday in Alleghany County on a drug possession charge. This originated from having what investigators said was methamphetamine in her pocket when officers found her with Noah. She has a plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 15 on that charge.

Fridley's boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, 43, also faces charges in Alleghany County: abduction and drug possession related to the incident with Noah, and strangulation, forging records, and perjury from separate matters. He is scheduled for a Jan. 20 jury trial on all of these.

