New charges placed against 3 relatives in case of alleged abuse and murder of 7-year-old boy

New indictments charge a Rocky Mount man with murder in the death of his 7-year-old step-grandchild as well as bring cases against two other members of the family, according to court records and authorities.

John Robert Ebel, 50, was arrested on a charge of child abuse in July after his step-grandson died at a hospital of injuries that people claimed were the result of a fall, officials said.

Search warrants filed by investigators said that 7-year-old Hunter Wayne Cumbie was brought into Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on June 30, and airlifted to Roanoke where he was placed on a ventilator while being treated for head trauma.

He died two days later.

Ebel, described by officials as a caretaker to the child, was arrested days later and accused of felony child abuse.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that its investigation remained ongoing. On Monday, indictments were issued accusing Ebel of second-degree murder in the child’s death. A second charge of child abuse was also added to his case.

Ebel, who’s listed as being held in jail without bond, hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations.

