New details emerge about arrest of Virginia Tech basketball player Tyrece Radford

Radford was unable to perform field tests properly, according to the complaint, and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. He was taken to the Blacksburg Police Department and was given a breath test there. His blood alcohol level was 0.13%, according to the complaint, which is above Virginia's legal limit of 0.08%. The officer signed the complaint at 2:47 a.m. Sunday.

The officer did not complete a second criminal complaint regarding the weapon charge, so court records do not indicate what type of weapon it was or how the officer learned of the weapon.

The arrest warrant for the weapon charge was issued at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, one minute after the arrest warrant for the DUI charge was issued.

The department will not release any further information at this time, Blacksburg police Capt. Brian Roe said in a Tuesday email.

Radford, 21, was released on $1,000 bail at 7:28 a.m. Sunday. He is set to be arraigned in Montgomery County General District Court on Feb. 9.

