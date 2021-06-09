New details emerge as Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute remains jailed after bond hearing

Turk got emotional arguing on Etute’s behalf during the hearing, and fought to fight back tears during his closing argument.

“I’ve tried more than 100 murder cases in my lifetime, and normally I don’t even ask for bail,” Turk told the judge with his voice quivering. “If there’s ever been a time for someone to be considered for bail, this is it.”

Turk called Etute and his mother Michelle to testify in front of a packed courtroom. Smith’s family was in attendance and there were a dozen football players — most of them clad in Virginia Tech gear — there in support of Etute.

Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Morgan argued against bail, and revealed new details about the case based on statements Etute gave to the police.

According to those police statements, Etute visited the victim's apartment on April 10 for oral sex after he was matched up with someone named "Angie" on Tinder. Etute returned to the apartment May 31 to engage in sexual activity and discovered the person he was matched up with was a man.

Etute told the police he punched the victim five times in the face and continued punching them when the person hit the ground and "stomped" on them. He heard "bubbling and gurgling" as he left the apartment, but didn't call the police.