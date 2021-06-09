New details emerge as Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute remains jailed after bond hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG — Virginia Tech football player Ismemen David Etute was granted bond Wednesday morning in Montgomery County General District Court, but will remain in jail after the commonwealth filed an expedited appeal.
Etute was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on June 2 in the death of Jerry Paul Smith, a Blacksburg restaurant worker.
Judge Randal Duncan set a secured bond of $75,000 with Etute set to be released to live with his family in Virginia Beach. The only restriction Duncan put in place was that Etute have no contact with the victim family.
The appeal puts Etute’s release on hold for up to five days with both sides hoping to have Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor hear the appeal either Thursday or Friday.
According to defense attorney Jimmy Turk, district court bail rulings aren’t normally appealed, but with “good litigators” on the other side, he wasn’t surprised by the move.
“Thankfully Judge Duncan really followed the law, he really did,” Turk said.
Etute was in court Wednesday morning wearing an orange prison jumpsuit. A bailiff was stationed behind Etute throughout the entire hearing, and Etute was handcuffed with his wrists attached to a chain around his waist.
Turk got emotional arguing on Etute’s behalf during the hearing, and fought to fight back tears during his closing argument.
“I’ve tried more than 100 murder cases in my lifetime, and normally I don’t even ask for bail,” Turk told the judge with his voice quivering. “If there’s ever been a time for someone to be considered for bail, this is it.”
Turk called Etute and his mother Michelle to testify in front of a packed courtroom. Smith’s family was in attendance and there were a dozen football players — most of them clad in Virginia Tech gear — there in support of Etute.
Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Morgan argued against bail, and revealed new details about the case based on statements Etute gave to the police.
According to those police statements, Etute visited the victim's apartment on April 10 for oral sex after he was matched up with someone named "Angie" on Tinder. Etute returned to the apartment May 31 to engage in sexual activity and discovered the person he was matched up with was a man.
Etute told the police he punched the victim five times in the face and continued punching them when the person hit the ground and "stomped" on them. He heard "bubbling and gurgling" as he left the apartment, but didn't call the police.
According to the autopsy, all the bones in Smith's face were broken, his teeth were missing and he had multiple cranial fractures. The medical examiner's office had previously revealed that Smith had died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Duncan acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations, but in granting bail he said there was no evidence that Etute wouldn't appear for the trail and that he posed a danger to the community.
