New details emerge in hearing for Giles County police officer charged in fatal crash

PEARISBURG — A motorcyclist fleeing from police was traveling at 103 mph – in a 40 mph zone – when a Narrows police officer pulled into his path last year, attorneys said Wednesday in Giles County Circuit Court.
Few details have been made public about the crash that killed Michael A. Acord, 28, of Rich Creek, as he raced away from officers on July 24, 2020. A year after the fatal wreck that ended Acord's flight, Officer Chad Jeffrey Stilley, 43, of Christiansburg was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two driving offenses, despite a Virginia State Police investigation that Narrows' police chief and Stilley's defense attorney said had cleared him.
During often-heated exchanges at a Wednesday motions hearing in Giles County Circuit Court, a little more information came out. Special prosecutor Chris Rehak, Radford's commonwealth's attorney, accused Stilley of inappropriately using deadly force by placing his unmarked car in Acord's path. Defense attorney Chris Tuck of Christiansburg said the officer was carrying out his most important duty: to protect the public.
Neither attorney said why Acord was being chased, though Rehak said that Acord had not committed a violent crime and was sober.
Last year, state police said Acord was on a 2020 Harley-Davidson FXS, and that the motorcycle “rolled onto its side and slid into the side of a Town of Narrows police vehicle that was stopped in the roadway."
Stilley was in a a 2019 Dodge Charger and had its emergency equipment activated when the collision occurred, state police said.
On Wednesday, Rehak said that Acord was fleeing west on U.S. 460 with a Pearisburg police car behind him. At an intersection in Narrows, the motorcyclist headed around a line of stopped traffic and Stilley decided to stop him. Rehak said a video shows the officer pulling forward to block the road a split-second before Acord arrived in the intersection.
Rehak described the officer's act as putting "a 4,000 pound object" in Acord's path "just as he planned to go around the front of that police car."
Rehak said that Stilley ran over Acord and that one of the motorcyclist's gloves was pinned beneath a tire of the police car.
Stilley and Tuck were in court to fight subpoenas that Rehak issued to an assortment of organizations for Stilley's training records and for policies on the use of force, chases and other police matters. Attorneys for Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons and for the town of Pearisburg also were present to contest Rehak's subpoenas, and even possible future subpoenas.
While the argument in front of Judge Lee Harrell was pointed, tempers flared before the hearing began. With only court staff, Stilley, and a few spectators in the courtroom, Tuck and Rehak began a back and forth that soon had both men yelling. Tuck said repeatedly that the prosecutor should have looked into police policies before asking a grand jury to indict Stilley.
"You should've got this stuff before you ruined a man's life," Tuck shouted.
As the hearing's scheduled starting time passed and the bickering continued, and with the volume increasing, an exasperated-looking bailiff stepped into the middle of the courtroom and hollered, "Gentlemen! Are you ready to go?" Seeing nods from both Tuck and Rehak, the bailiff left the room and the judge entered, giving a quick grin as he sat behind the bench.
Harrell quickly declared much of Tuck's motion to block the subpoenas to be moot because Rehak had made parallel requests for policies and other information under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and had already received much of what he wanted. That released Pearisburg, represented at the hearing by attorney James Hartley and police Chief Jackie Martin, from the case. Similarly, the Virginia State Police and Giles County Sheriff's Office had given Rehak the information he wanted.
Attorney Richard Chidester, representing Millirons, asked the judge several times if he would block any subpoena that Rehak might eventually issue for the sheriff to testify about chase procedures or other matters. Harrell declined.
"I can't rule on something that doesn't exist," Harrell said.
That left Tuck's arguments that records of Stilley's 2017 training at Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem were immaterial to the case, and that state law protecting certain government agencies from subpoenas should bar Rehak from getting records from Narrows. After Rehak more narrowly defined the information he was looking for, Harrell ruled that Cardinal's records were material and thus had to be handed over.
The judge also said Narrows must provide information, ruling that the town did not qualify for the protection Tuck cited because in Stilley's case, the town was not an investigating agency.
Tuck said Rehak should have just called the various agencies to ask for information instead of starting the subpoena process, and Rehak replied that when he talked to some officials, they told him he'd need a subpoena to get anything.
Also up for discussion Wednesday was the schedule for the remainder of the case. A three-day jury trial for Stilley is scheduled to begin Dec. 6, but there are a series of deadlines before then for prosecution and defense to turn over evidence, witness lists and other information to each other. Rehak said that the wrangling over subpoenas, and slow handover of some of the records, could make it harder to stay on schedule.
Harrell extended the prosecution's next deadline to hand over information by nine days.
Rehak said that at trial, he planned to have witnesses testify about how police are trained to use roadblocks. Some departments mandated they could only happen with a commander's explicit permission and that an escape route had to be left open.
"These roadblocks are deadly force and are only for the most extreme circumstances and deadly criminals," Rehak said.
Tuck said Stilley put himself at risk to keep Acord away from other vehicles in the intersection. After the crash, the officer had to be treated at a hospital, Tuck said.
"My client made a split-second decision to protect the citizens of Narrows," Tuck said.