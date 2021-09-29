New details emerge in hearing for Giles County police officer charged in fatal crash

"You should've got this stuff before you ruined a man's life," Tuck shouted.

As the hearing's scheduled starting time passed and the bickering continued, and with the volume increasing, an exasperated-looking bailiff stepped into the middle of the courtroom and hollered, "Gentlemen! Are you ready to go?" Seeing nods from both Tuck and Rehak, the bailiff left the room and the judge entered, giving a quick grin as he sat behind the bench.

Harrell quickly declared much of Tuck's motion to block the subpoenas to be moot because Rehak had made parallel requests for policies and other information under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and had already received much of what he wanted. That released Pearisburg, represented at the hearing by attorney James Hartley and police Chief Jackie Martin, from the case. Similarly, the Virginia State Police and Giles County Sheriff's Office had given Rehak the information he wanted.

Attorney Richard Chidester, representing Millirons, asked the judge several times if he would block any subpoena that Rehak might eventually issue for the sheriff to testify about chase procedures or other matters. Harrell declined.

"I can't rule on something that doesn't exist," Harrell said.