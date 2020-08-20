New details emerge regarding March double homicide in southeast Roanoke

Startling and disturbing new information came to light Thursday about a double homicide this spring in southeast Roanoke.
Those facts emerged during a bond hearing for the man charged with murder in the deaths of April Barnicoat, 42, and Eric Surface, 44.
The couple’s bodies were discovered at a home on Queen Ann Drive at the Jamestown Place development on March 1. Until the hearing, the causes of their deaths had not been disclosed, specifically at the request of investigators.
The details that finally came out Thursday were grim.
Surface was attacked with a knife and suffered more than 20 wounds, a prosecutor said.
Barnicoat was then bound with duct tape and her head was placed under a hood for approximately 60 to 90 minutes before she was submerged in a full bathtub, where she drowned, the prosecutor said.
William Reno Ray, the 23-year-old man charged in their deaths, is also the fiance of Barnicoat’s daughter. Ray was arrested five months later, on Aug. 3, after he turned himself in to police and gave a statement claiming responsibility, according to the prosecutor. The attack reportedly occurred during a disagreement.
“These are brutal murders, that he has confessed to,” Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jeremy Theisen said, adding that Ray’s account aligned with details of the case not publicly known.
“The commonwealth is opposed to bond in the strongest possible terms,” he added.
Relatives of the victims reacted with open emotion as Ray was denied release, with Judge David Carson citing his confession as grounds to keep him in custody.
“There is no way you are able to overcome the presumption that you are a danger to the community or yourself,” Carson said, but acknowledged that the purpose of the hearing was simply to determine bond. “There is still a lot to evaluate.”
Defense attorney Drew Givens had argued that Ray, who had been working as a nurse’s assistant, grew up in Roanoke and has relatives in the area and ties to the community. Had Ray been granted release, Givens said, he would have continued to live with his fiancee, whom Givens said believes he is innocent.
He maintained that Ray had given a false confession and said investigators are still looking into an allegedly related incident involving Ray’s report that he was abducted by another party around the time of the homicides.
“Despite the commonwealth’s assertions, this is not an open and shut case,” Givens told the court.
Ray’s next court date is slated to be determined early next month.
In the aftermath of their deaths, Barnicoat and Surface, who had been together for about three years, were described by those who lived close to them as “nice, sweet, respectful neighbors.”
The living units at Jamestown Place are built close together, with most homes sharing at least one wall with another. Even so, several neighbors said they heard nothing unusual during the weekend the couple was killed and hadn’t realized anything was wrong until police arrived about 4:30 p.m. that Sunday.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.