New details emerge regarding March double homicide in southeast Roanoke

“The commonwealth is opposed to bond in the strongest possible terms,” he added.

Relatives of the victims reacted with open emotion as Ray was denied release, with Judge David Carson citing his confession as grounds to keep him in custody.

“There is no way you are able to overcome the presumption that you are a danger to the community or yourself,” Carson said, but acknowledged that the purpose of the hearing was simply to determine bond. “There is still a lot to evaluate.”

Defense attorney Drew Givens had argued that Ray, who had been working as a nurse’s assistant, grew up in Roanoke and has relatives in the area and ties to the community. Had Ray been granted release, Givens said, he would have continued to live with his fiancee, whom Givens said believes he is innocent.

He maintained that Ray had given a false confession and said investigators are still looking into an allegedly related incident involving Ray’s report that he was abducted by another party around the time of the homicides.

“Despite the commonwealth’s assertions, this is not an open and shut case,” Givens told the court.

Ray’s next court date is slated to be determined early next month.