New details of Madison Avenue shooting emerge at Roanoke bond hearing

New information about a recent shooting in northwest Roanoke emerged at a bond hearing Monday.

Aariqua Nicole Austin, 23, of Salem is charged with maliciously wounding a man March 28 in the 500 block of Madison Avenue.

Roanoke police initially reported that the victim had been shot multiple times. But in a summary of the evidence, assistant prosecutor John McNeil clarified that the man was hit one time. A 9mm shell casing was found at the scene, he said.

“The confusion came from the victim being driven directly to the hospital in a private vehicle,” McNeil explained later in an email. “Once at the hospital, the large amount of blood prevented a good understanding of the injuries, but it was determined [to be] only a single gunshot wound to the chest,” which he survived.

Police also said Austin and the victim knew each other, a claim she denied under oath on Monday.

McNeil said at least two witnesses would testify that they saw Austin arguing with the man shortly before noon that Sunday, and that she suddenly took out a gun and fired.

Austin turned herself in to authorities soon after she was charged in the attack.