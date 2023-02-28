The New Jersey man who was convicted of eluding police on Interstate 81 and fighting officers during his arrest last spring will serve a six-month jail term.

"We caught you on your worst day," Botetourt County Circuit Judge Joel Branscom said during Roberto J. Villarreal-Rios' plea hearing Tuesday.

On May 12, around 1 p.m., Virginia State Police issued a lookout for an SUV with flashing blue and red lights mounted on its windshield that was towing a white box trailer, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Gillian Deegan said.

One trooper spotted the southbound vehicle on Interstate 81 near the Troutville Rest Area, activated his lights and sirens and attempted to stop the SUV, Deegan said. But the SVU did not stop.

About five miles south, Deegan said a trooper attempted to pull his vehicle alongside the SUV. The pursued vehicle cut the trooper's car off, swerved between lanes and rode along the center line.

Deegan said the driver also threw objects out of the SUV's sunroof. She said that had the troopers not used evasive maneuvers, their vehicles would have been damaged.

Law enforcement deployed spikes twice as the SUV continued south on the interstate, but neither attempt was successful. Deegan said at some point the SUV drove into the median, turned around and began traveling northbound on I-81.

Near the Troutville truck scales, police deployed spikes again, and around the northbound 151 mile marker, the SUV stopped in the middle of the interstate.

Troopers coaxed Villarreal-Rios out of the SUV, which he exited with his hands up. But Deegan said he was "flipping off" the troopers with his middle fingers raised. He kept his middle fingers up as he laid down on the pavement.

When two troopers attempted to handcuff Villarreal-Rios, Deegan said he rolled over, resisted arrest and struck the law enforcement officers. Only after a taser was deployed was Villarreal-Rios handcuffed.

In the altercation, one trooper sustained a minor injury to his hand, and Villarreal-Rios hurt his face and elbow. He was treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Villarreal-Rios was charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, six counts of throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle, eluding, reckless driving, impersonating law enforcement, destruction of property and resisting arrest.

After the incident, one of the assaulted officers reported that Villarreal-Rios became more cooperative. The trooper decided that he was amenable to reducing one assault charge to a misdemeanor.

That charge was amended Tuesday to accommodate the trooper's request and was included as a part of Villarreal-Rios' plea agreement.

Since the incident, Villarreal-Rios has been psychologically evaluated. His attorney, Jennifer Froeschl, said that medical records show he has a history of mental health struggles that date from his U.S. military discharge.

Froeschl also said Villarreal-Rios had a clean criminal record prior to the May 12 incident. She said he is "very apologetic" and has been "compliant with all of the treatment that he's receiving."

Villareal-Rios, 39, who was in a wheelchair due to a recent foot surgery, pleaded no contest to four charges Tuesday, including two counts of officer assault, one count of throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle and one count of eluding. All other original charges were not prosecuted.

For assaulting one officer, Villarreal-Rios was sentenced to three years of incarceration, suspended after he serves six months in jail.

For assaulting the second officer, Villarreal-Rios was sentenced to 12 months in jail, but all of that time was suspended. For throwing a missile, he got two years, all of which was suspended, as were the four years he got for eluding.

Villarreal-Rios will report to the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail on March 9. Once released, he will be placed on supervised probation in New Jersey for five years.