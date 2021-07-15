New River jail officer's wife charged with murder in his death

A New River Valley Regional Jail officer who died at his Giles County home earlier this month was shot by his wife, according to prosecutors.

Mary Huskey Palmer, 50, of Narrows was arrested Monday in connection with the death of her husband, Sgt. Arthur "Woody" Woodrow Palmer III, 38. She is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony, and she has a Nov. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled in Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly said Thursday that investigators think Arthur Palmer was killed at his home on July 3, and that his body was found there on July 5.

Arthur Palmer had a daughter, who is still a minor, from a different relationship, Lilly said.

Lilly declined to discuss other aspects of the couple's life or the alleged circumstances of Palmer's death, saying the investigation continues.

Defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg declined to comment, saying he was just beginning to familiarize himself with the case.