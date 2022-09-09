New River Valley fugitive, now jailed, faces multiple charges in four counties

A stealthy fugitive who eluded authorities in the New River Valley backcountry for several weeks last month prior to his arrest now faces nine criminal charges in four counties.

Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, was incarcerated in the New River Valley Regional Jail on Aug. 31, where he is being held without bond, according to the facility’s inmate lookup system.

Five of his nine charges were filed in Craig County. Three of them are misdemeanors: falsely identifying self to law enforcement, trespassing and obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. The two other charges are counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

In Montgomery County, he has been charged with felony eluding, and in Pulaski County, he has been charged with misdemeanor obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

The other two charges against Tolbert, felony eluding and misdemeanor reckless driving, were filed in Roanoke County.

Craig County Sheriff Trevor Craddock said Friday that Tolbert was "taken to a medical facility after he was arrested," but only "for a short while." Tolbert was arraigned Tuesday on the charges against him in Craig County.

Tolbert first fled a Virginia State Police trooper trying to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle he was driving in Botetourt County, according to a news release.

Tolbert’s car matched the description of one connected to a lottery ticket robbery suspect that was relayed to state police by the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 11.

Tolbert was pursued to Craig County, where he crashed his vehicle and fled. Police believed he was living in the woods to elude them and that he was armed and potentially dangerous.

A search for Tolbert ensued in Craig County. On Aug. 12, the sheriff’s office told residents through Facebook that police were looking for him in the vicinity of Virginia 42 and Virginia 630 in the Sinking Creek Valley

The next day, a sighting was reported along Virginia 42. Canines and a drone were deployed without success.

No other reports of Tolbert in Craig County surfaced until Aug. 16, when the county sheriff's office said an “unconfirmed sighting” had been reported across the Giles County line near Newport.

On Aug. 18, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported another Tolbert sighting nearby after a security camera recorded an attempted break-in at a residence on Brush Mountain west of Blacksburg.

“We ask the public to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” a sheriff's office post said. “We will continue to maintain a heavy presence in and around the area until he is either captured or believed to no longer be in the area.”

“We have utilized saturation patrols, foot patrols, K-9 units, and drone searches when following up on sighting reports,” a second update on Aug. 19 said. “We have received no reported sightings since this morning.”

Then the trail went cold until 10 days later, the Dublin Police Department announced Tolbert was in custody. The department said in a news release on Facebook on Aug. 30 that a citizen had reported Tolbert’s whereabouts.

An officer in an unmarked police vehicle also reported a Tolbert sighting, and all units were deployed to find him, “which turned out to be a bus in a back yard,” the news release said.

The Pulaski County charges of misdemeanor obstruction of justice and resisting arrest were placed after his arrest.

Tolbert, of Burkeville, is familiar with Virginia's criminal justice system. Between 2004 and 2005, he faced nine traffic-related charges in Prince Edward County, according to Virginia's online court case information system. Among them were eluding, DUI and obstructing justice offenses.

In 2009, he faced additional eluding and DUI charges in Nottoway County. And in 2014 in Charlotte County, he was charged with four counts of justice obstruction and single counts of malicious wounding and assaulting an officer.