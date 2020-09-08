Next-to-last defendant in Operation Crankdown meth case asks to care for dying mother

CHRISTIANSBURG — The next-to-last of 23 defendants to be sentenced in Montgomery County’s long-running Operation Crankdown methamphetamine distribution case asked Tuesday to be sent to drug rehab instead of jail — so she could continue to care for her mother, who she said had less than six months to live.

“I don’t want to disrespect her by going to her funeral in an orange jumpsuit,” said Thelma Renee Keister, 48, of Montgomery County, who in January pleaded guilty to possessing a Schedule II drug.

Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk had heard a similar request in December from Keister’s son, Brandon Michael Keister, who also was convicted in the case. Brandon Keister, 33, told the judge about GED and parenting classes that he’d taken in jail and said he wanted to live a life without drugs and care for his daughter and his grandmother, who he said was in hospice care.

Turk said in December that he was impressed by Brandon Keister’s determination and that he was going to give him a lower sentence than what he’d planned — 22 months behind bars instead of at least three years, with Keister to receive credit for the more than 13 months he’d already served.