No bail for accused driver in 70-pound marijuana plot in Montgomery County

When officers raided the townhouse, they found more than $30,000 in cash. Much of the money was in a nightstand and Raines said it had not been there that morning, Wolz said. Among the money was $200 in marked bills that had been used in an earlier police undercover drug buy from Keno, Wolz said.

A tipster had told police that several times per week, someone was bringing 10 to 20 pounds of marijuana from Keno's address, Wolz said.

Alemu told officers that the contraband found in the Ford Escape and in the townhouse was all his, Wolz said.

When Alemu drove to Christiansburg, he was followed by a white 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Yilma, Wolz said. Among the items in the Fusion were five bags of spice, or synthetic marijuana, Wolz said.

In an email after the hearing, Pettitt drew a sharp distinction between the alleged marijuana operation in Christiansburg and the legalization that Virginia is about to enact.