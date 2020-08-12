No bail for man accused in Christiansburg sword and drugs incident

“The situation that night got completely out of hand,” Shrader said.

Carter is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

Shrader said that police found “drug evidence in plain view in multiple rooms” at the residence in the 1300 block of Orchard Street. She said that Carter told officers that it angered him to come home from work and find needles that he thought his brother and Reid had been using.

Carter told police that after getting home, he drank a beer and smoked a bowl of marijuana but said that he was not impaired, Shrader said.

Defense attorney Courtney Roberts of Blacksburg said that when Carter got home from work and found his brother and Reid, whom he’d known for years, “his response maybe wasn’t the most rational.”

But she asked Judge Randal Duncan to focus on what Carter did afterward in moving to immediately call 911, surrendering to authorities as directed by an emergency dispatcher, and answering questions from investigators.

Granting Carter a bond would allow him to continue working and gathering money for an eventual restitution payment to the victim, Roberts said.