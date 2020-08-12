No bail for man accused in Christiansburg sword and drugs incident

CHRISTIANSBURG — A man accused of wounding his brother’s best friend with a sword last week can await his trial in jail, a Montgomery County judge said Wednesday.
Raymond Joseph Carter, 38, was denied bond at a Montgomery County General District Court hearing during which a prosecutor said Carter told police that he brought out a Japanese katana-style blade because he was upset by what he thought was the drug use of his younger brother and his brother’s best friend, 22-year-old Ethan Reid.
Carter “said he lost his temper” during the Friday incident and unsheathed the sword “just so they’d know I meant business,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader said.
When Carter’s brother and Reid wouldn’t immediately leave the Christiansburg residence where Carter lived with his mother and grandfather, Carter told investigators, he tried to hit Reid with the flat of the sword’s blade, “kind of like you swat a dog,” Shrader said.
Instead, the razor-sharp sword cut Reid in two places on his arm and also on his abdomen, Shrader said. Police who answered an emergency call from the residence found Reid “doubled over in a pool of blood” in the home’s living room, Shrader said.
A prosecution office staffer told the court that Reid’s family reported he spent three days at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital before returning home with staples in his stomach.
“The situation that night got completely out of hand,” Shrader said.
Carter is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
Shrader said that police found “drug evidence in plain view in multiple rooms” at the residence in the 1300 block of Orchard Street. She said that Carter told officers that it angered him to come home from work and find needles that he thought his brother and Reid had been using.
Carter told police that after getting home, he drank a beer and smoked a bowl of marijuana but said that he was not impaired, Shrader said.
Defense attorney Courtney Roberts of Blacksburg said that when Carter got home from work and found his brother and Reid, whom he’d known for years, “his response maybe wasn’t the most rational.”
But she asked Judge Randal Duncan to focus on what Carter did afterward in moving to immediately call 911, surrendering to authorities as directed by an emergency dispatcher, and answering questions from investigators.
Granting Carter a bond would allow him to continue working and gathering money for an eventual restitution payment to the victim, Roberts said.
Carter appeared at the hearing by a video link from jail and testified that Reid is his brother’s best friend. He asked to be allowed to return to his family’s home , where the incident occurred.
Speaking from the spectator area in the courtroom, Carter’s mother said that his brother, who sometimes lived at the same residence, could reside elsewhere until Carter’s case is resolved.
But Duncan said Carter seemed to have a history of “anger issues” based on a record of convictions, the most recent of which was nine years ago. The judge said that he could not see how Reid’s wounds, at least as briefly described Wednesday, could have resulted from one blow.
Instead, Duncan said it appeared to him that Reid suffered defensive wounds on his arm as well as being cut on the abdomen.
A search warrant filed in the case said investigators found the bloody sword and a smoking device with what seemed to be marijuana residue in a bedroom at Carter’s residence.
Police also seized a needle and two “corner bags” with residue. A second search warrant described finding a small baggie “with what appears to be consistent with narcotics residue” on a coffee table.
