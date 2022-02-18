 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No charges filed in Pulaski YMCA drowning

No criminal charges will result from the drowning of a 5-year-old last year at the Pulaski County YMCA, a special prosecutor announced this week.

In a four-page statement released Thursday, Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said that he had reviewed an "exhaustive investigation" and concluded that nothing criminal had occurred.

On Dec. 6, Auston Wingo, a kindergartner at Critzer Elementary School, was among 38 children at the swimming pool in the YMCA at 615 Oakhurst Ave. It was a Monday and county schools had met virtually. There were more children than usual at the pool.

The boy was spotted motionless in the deep end of the pool and was pulled out, and lifesaving measures started, Nance's report said. These continued until the boy was taken to a hospital.

Wingo died that night or early the next morning, and the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be drowning, Nance's report said. 

As the children played in and near the pool, there were four adults supervising them, Nance wrote. 

"The adults … were keeping lookout on the pool, were fulfilling their legal responsibility, but unfortunately failed to see the child before it was too late," he wrote.

Nance wrote that his report would not go into a detailed description of events because there was a possibility of a civil lawsuit.

Auston Wingo

Wingo

 Pulaski County Schools photo

 

