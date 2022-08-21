No confirmed sightings of fugitive over the weekend; Montgomery County patrols continue

Shawn Michael Tolbert, a suspect in a gas station robbery who for 10 days has avoided law enforcement officers in four counties, remains at large, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday.

There were no more confirmed sightings of the 42-year-old Burkeville man over the weekend, Capt. Brian Wright wrote in an email. Tolbert was last seen on Friday morning near Fortress Drive, in the north part of Montgomery County, Wright’s email said.

“It is likely he was able to leave the area; however, we have no way of knowing for certain and would continue to urge folks to be cautious and aware of their surroundings,” Wright wrote.

Wright added that the sheriff’s office is running extra patrols.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about Tolbert’s whereabouts to call 911, or to relay non-emergency tips to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343.

Tolbert was described as about 5 feet 10, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a long-sleeve purple shirt, with blonde hair in a ponytail. The sheriff’s office released a security camera picture from an attempted break-in Thursday in the Brush Mountain Estates neighborhood and said it was thought to be Tolbert.

Some people who reported earlier sightings of Tolbert said that he was carrying a pistol but that has not been substantiated, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday news release. Still, anyone seeing Tolbert was urged to treat him as possibly dangerous and not to approach him, but instead to call law enforcement.

Tolbert is a suspect in an Aug. 11 gas station robbery in Botetourt County near Interstate 81’s Exit 162. He fled into Craig County with Virginia State Police and sheriff’s office vehicles chasing him, according to accounts from sheriff’s offices.

Tolbert wrecked his own vehicle along Virginia 42 in Craig County but escaped on foot. He has been sought since then, with sightings reported down Virginia 42 in the Newport area of Giles County, then near U.S. 460 in the Brush Mountain area of Montgomery County.

State police have said they think Tolbert has been hiding in the woods since running from officers.

Law enforcement agencies said Tolbert faces an assortment of charges including two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, three counts of eluding, reckless driving, criminal trespassing, obstruction and using false identification.