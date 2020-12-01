No contest plea resolves Roanoke sexual assault case, days before trial

A Roanoke man arrested in February for sexual assault was convicted of the charge Tuesday and released, after serving about 10 months.

Jimmy Lee Cunningham, 61, pleaded no contest to one count of forcible sodomy. Through his agreement with prosecutors, he got a five-year prison term, with four years, two months and six days suspended.

Prosecutors at a hearing Tuesday summarized the evidence against Cunningham, which related to an incident Nov. 17, 2019, at Stratford Park Apartments on Brandon Avenue.

According to the summary, a woman who was a tenant at the complex said she was taking her garbage to a trash disposal room sometime after midnight when Cunningham approached her, threatened her with violence and forced her to perform a sexual act.

The woman — whom The Roanoke Times is not identifying because of the nature of the case — did not notify police until five weeks later, on Dec. 23, after feeling threatened by Cunningham.

Lengthy delays in sexual assault cases can limit investigators' options for collecting forensic evidence. The case, which had been scheduled to go to a jury trial next week, likely would have centered on the victim's testimony and cross-examination. Criminal defendants may take the stand in their own defense, but they aren't required to.