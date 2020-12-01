No contest plea resolves Roanoke sexual assault case, days before trial

A Roanoke man arrested in February for sexual assault was convicted of the charge Tuesday and released, after serving about 10 months.
Jimmy Lee Cunningham, 61, pleaded no contest to one count of forcible sodomy. Through his agreement with prosecutors, he got a five-year prison term, with four years, two months and six days suspended.
Prosecutors at a hearing Tuesday summarized the evidence against Cunningham, which related to an incident Nov. 17, 2019, at Stratford Park Apartments on Brandon Avenue.
According to the summary, a woman who was a tenant at the complex said she was taking her garbage to a trash disposal room sometime after midnight when Cunningham approached her, threatened her with violence and forced her to perform a sexual act.
The woman — whom The Roanoke Times is not identifying because of the nature of the case — did not notify police until five weeks later, on Dec. 23, after feeling threatened by Cunningham.
Lengthy delays in sexual assault cases can limit investigators' options for collecting forensic evidence. The case, which had been scheduled to go to a jury trial next week, likely would have centered on the victim's testimony and cross-examination. Criminal defendants may take the stand in their own defense, but they aren't required to.
Cunningham must now register as a sex offender. Through his plea agreement, he will be on one year's probation, cannot have any contact with the victim and is barred from Stratford Park Apartments.
At the hearing, Cunningham cited the pandemic and his loss of a residence as obstacles to probation, but he did not ask for any specific relief.
"I'm just out in the street, no home ... not a dime, not a penny," Cunningham said. "There's a lot on me and I don't got nothing."
Online court records show he was released from custody sometime Tuesday afternoon.
In Virginia, a forcible sodomy conviction can carry up to life in prison.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.
