No crime scene located after gunshot victim self-reports to Roanoke hospital

A man with a gunshot wound reported himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday evening, Roanoke Police say.
The incident marks the city's 32nd shooting to result in a nonfatal gunshot injury since Jan. 1.
At about 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 12, police were told that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle, a press release said.
Officers spoke with the man, whose injuries were not life-threatening.
Police said details about the shooting incident are limited, and a crime scene has not been located.
The city's last gunshot victim who was dropped off at the hospital in a personal vehicle died shortly after his arrival.
That shooting incident, which killed Mahdi H. Holland, 25, of Roanoke, took place inside the car that took him to the hospital, according to search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court.
Anyone who knows something about Monday's incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637 to share what they know.
Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.