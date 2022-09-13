No crime scene located after gunshot victim self-reports to Roanoke hospital

A man with a gunshot wound reported himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday evening, Roanoke Police say.

The incident marks the city's 32nd shooting to result in a nonfatal gunshot injury since Jan. 1.

At about 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 12, police were told that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle, a press release said.

Officers spoke with the man, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said details about the shooting incident are limited, and a crime scene has not been located.

The city's last gunshot victim who was dropped off at the hospital in a personal vehicle died shortly after his arrival.

Anyone who knows something about Monday's incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637 to share what they know.

Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.