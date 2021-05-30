North Carolina woman died in Friday crash in Bedford County

A Friday afternoon crash on Virginia 43 in Bedford County killed a North Carolina woman and sent a West Virginia man to the hospital.

Tonya Turner Johnson, 52, of Greensboro, was killed when her 2015 Kia Optima failed to yield the right of way as she turned onto Virginia 43 at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Virginia State Police news release. She was struck by a 2005 Ford F-450 that was traveling north on the roadway.

The driver of the Ford, Earl C. Ferguson, 51, of Romney, West Virginia, was transported to an unnamed hospital for treatment of injuries he received in the wreck, the release stated.

The crash is under investigation.

