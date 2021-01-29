Northwest Roanoke apartment shooting leads to manslaughter plea

At least two handguns were fired during the dispute, Smith said, but only a single gun was recovered and it was matched to a shell casing found at the scene. Forensic exams revealed that weapon was not the one that had fired two .40-caliber rounds whose casings were also discovered in the apartment.

Smith said numerous other people were in the apartment at the time, including two small children, and a pair of witnesses named Williams — or “Cam” — as being responsible for the shooting. But ultimately only one person who was present agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.

That witness, who was not charged in the incident, was also involved in the fight between Williams and Brewer, she said.

“What happened in that apartment … that night remains a mystery,” defense attorney Rob Dean said in court, but allowed that “the evidence is sufficient to support the charge of manslaughter.”

Through his plea, Williams received a 10-year prison term which will be suspended after he serves five years and four months, a punishment that meets the midpoint of the sentencing guidelines in the case.

In approving the agreement, Judge Chris Clemens barred Williams from having any future contact with Brewer’s family.

Williams still carries a year and a half in prison time suspended from a 2019 conviction for cocaine possession. He was still on probation on that charge when the shooting occurred, and could potentially see additional time revoked for violating the terms of his release.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

