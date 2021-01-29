Northwest Roanoke apartment shooting leads to manslaughter plea

A violent dispute at a northwest Roanoke apartment complex last winter left one victim dead by gunfire and will send another man to prison for just over five years.
The case was resolved by plea agreement Friday, at a hearing initially slated as an arraignment ahead of a two-day murder trial that was to begin next week in Roanoke Circuit Court.
During Friday’s hearing, Camron Gil Williams, 20, opted instead to plead no contest to an amended count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Naison Brewer.
When he was indicted last February, Williams was charged with murder and with possessing a gun as a felon and using it in a killing. As part of Williams' plea, the murder charge was reduced and the firearm offenses dropped.
In summarizing the prosecution’s evidence, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chrystal Smith said a chaotic fight erupted Jan. 12, 2020, between Williams and Brewer inside a unit at the Villages at Lincoln housing complex on Gandy Road.
Police responded to 911 calls about 12:10 a.m. and found Brewer shot twice inside the apartment. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead just over an hour later. One gunshot to the chest had gone out through his back, and another behind his shoulder had passed through his underarm area, Smith said in court.
At least two handguns were fired during the dispute, Smith said, but only a single gun was recovered and it was matched to a shell casing found at the scene. Forensic exams revealed that weapon was not the one that had fired two .40-caliber rounds whose casings were also discovered in the apartment.
Smith said numerous other people were in the apartment at the time, including two small children, and a pair of witnesses named Williams — or “Cam” — as being responsible for the shooting. But ultimately only one person who was present agreed to cooperate with the prosecution.
That witness, who was not charged in the incident, was also involved in the fight between Williams and Brewer, she said.
“What happened in that apartment … that night remains a mystery,” defense attorney Rob Dean said in court, but allowed that “the evidence is sufficient to support the charge of manslaughter.”
Through his plea, Williams received a 10-year prison term which will be suspended after he serves five years and four months, a punishment that meets the midpoint of the sentencing guidelines in the case.
In approving the agreement, Judge Chris Clemens barred Williams from having any future contact with Brewer’s family.
Williams still carries a year and a half in prison time suspended from a 2019 conviction for cocaine possession. He was still on probation on that charge when the shooting occurred, and could potentially see additional time revoked for violating the terms of his release.
