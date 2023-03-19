PEARISBURG — As Mary Huskey Palmer’s murder and abduction case moves closer to a jury trial, it is also entering a new area of Virginia law.

Palmer, 52, of Pearisburg, is accused of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of her husband nearly two years ago.

Arthur “Woody” Palmer III, who was 38 when he died on July 3, 2021, was a sergeant at the New River Valley Regional Jail. He and the former Mary Huskey married in late 2018. At the time of his death, they were living separately and seeking a divorce.

Mary Palmer also is charged with abducting her husband’s daughter from a prior relationship, who was then 12, and with an assortment of other offenses that include theft of Arthur Palmer’s vehicle and of cell phones belonging to Palmer and his daughter. A charge of felony child abuse stems from an accusation that she kept Arthur Palmer’s daughter in the room as he died from a chest wound.

In all, Mary Palmer is to face 11 charges, and the possibility of a life sentence, at a jury trial scheduled to begin July 24 in Giles County Circuit Court. The trial is set to last four days.

A pretrial hearing on Wednesday was a chance for attorneys to set the stage for their upcoming presentations to jurors. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly and defense attorney Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg sparred over Kellerman’s plan to bring the case into what Lilly described as “new territory” by introducing evidence about Mary Palmer’s mental health that until recently would not have been allowed in Virginia courts.

A law approved by the General Assembly in 2021, which took effect at about the time of Arthur Palmer’s death, allows new types of mental health evidence to be considered during the guilt or innocence portion of criminal trials.

Mary Palmer’s trial could become one of the first where the new evidence is actually brought in, Brad Haywood, a founder of Justice Forward Virginia, an advocacy group that pushes for changes to the criminal legal system, said last week.

Virginia criminal law held that mental health could be considered only when a defendant was seeking to be declared not guilty by reason of insanity, basically through a finding by a state-approved psychiatrist or clinical psychologist that someone could not control or understand their conduct. Mental health was otherwise immaterial.

“A perpetrator is either legally insane or sane; there is no sliding scale of insanity,” declared the Virginia Supreme Court opinion in Stamper v. Commonwealth, a 1985 case that limited use of mental health evidence.

Mental illness that was short of legal insanity could be brought up only during the sentencing portion of a trial, after a defendant was found guilty.

But the 2021 law changed that in Virginia, allowing attorneys to bring in evidence of other mental conditions, such as autism spectrum disorder or developmental or intellectual disabilities, that might aid in understanding someone’s behavior.

“I think it’s important to show a whole picture of what happened when a criminal offense occurred,” said Lauren Whitley, president of the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the chief public defender for Fredericksburg and the counties of King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania.

Whitley noted that the shift brought Virginia’s rules for evidence in criminal trials into line with those in most other states. She predicted it would come to be seen as a significant change.

But for now, she and other observers said, there was a great deal of uncertainty about how to handle the new evidence.

“There’s a lot to be worked out that’s not included in the statute,” Whitley said. “… It’s a new area of law and we’re still feeling our way along.”

Jeremy Theisen, a former assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Roanoke and now an assistant prosecutor in Spotsylvania County, expressed similar thoughts in an article for the Virginia State Bar, warning that “juries may have to contend with a confusing combination of expert testimony regarding a defendant’s mental condition.”

Haywood, the chief public defender for Falls Church and Arlington County, said that both prosecutors and defense lawyers might misunderstand the new law.

“There’s a lot of confusion about what the rule of evidence entails. There are people who are thinking it’s a diminished capacity defense and it’s not,” Haywood said.

The new law, Virginia Code 19.2-271.6, states that mental health evidence can only be allowed into a trial if it “tends to show the defendant did not have the intent required for the offense charged.”

The law also says that evidence of a mental illness, disability or disorder can only be introduced if it can be shown that it affected a defendant at the time of an offense, and that it meets the diagnostic criteria of the American Psychiatric Association.

Haywood said that the law may affect a smaller group of cases — and the evidence may have a smaller impact on outcomes — than some attorneys think.

“There’s very limited circumstances where this rule would ever lead to acquittal,” Haywood said.

In Palmer’s case, perhaps the most obvious defense application of mental health evidence would be to question if Palmer could truly form the malice necessary for a murder charge. Part of Virginia’s definition of malice is “the intent to commit a wrongful act, without justification or excuse.” Without malice, a wrongful death might be charged as manslaughter.

Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, as opposed to the 40-year maximum for second-degree murder.

Palmer’s other charges carry potential penalties of decades more behind bars, and Lilly has noted that Virginia law allows a prosecutor to argue for a life sentence for the robbery charge involving the child’s cell phone.

At the pretrial hearing on Wednesday, Kellerman said that he hoped to present evidence to jurors that Palmer suffered a mental illness at the time of her husband’s death, and that it affected “volitional issues.”

After her arrest in 2021, Palmer was found to not be mentally competent to assist in her own defense and her case was put on hold while she received mental health treatment. The case resumed after she was declared to be restored to competency.

Appointed to defend Palmer due to her indigence, Kellerman needed a judge’s approval for the state to pay an expert to review and present the mental health evidence. Judge Lee Harrell said that he would allow it.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Lilly echoed the uncertainties about the effects the new mental health evidence could have, both on Palmer’s case and more widely.

“There are mental health issues that don’t rise to the level of sanity,” Lilly said. “… We don’t know how many doors this has opened.”