Nursing assistant ID'd as victim of weekend shooting

The victim of a weekend shooting has been identified as a nursing assistant who worked with the elderly, according to friends and police.

Taniko Belt, 46, of Roanoke, was killed after being struck multiple times by gunfire around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a residential area on Panorama Drive Northwest, authorities said.

Her death was the fifth homicide in the city this year. The investigation into it is ongoing.

Belt, a certified nursing assistant with at least a decade of experience, was remembered by friends for her caring heart, strong faith and instinctive ability to uplift others.

“She was amazing,” said Cortney Blankenship, who forged a friendship with Belt over five years of working together at a nursing home in Salem.

“She was always there to listen,” said Blankenship, fighting back tears as she described the woman she came to affectionately refer to as Momma T. “She was so motherly with everyone. I can still hear her voice when she would come into work. She was so happy and bubbly every morning.”

“As soon as you walked in and saw her, it would be: Hello, beautiful. Good morning, lovely. Where’s my babies? We were all her babies.”