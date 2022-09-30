Officer of Roanoke union admits embezzling nearly $40,000

An officer of a Roanoke labor union embezzled nearly $40,000 from the organization, he admitted Thursday.

Albert Jennings Jr. took money from the Transportation Communications Union Lodge 6061 over a five-year period that began in 2013, according to evidence presented during his guilty plea in Roanoke’s federal court.

“Among other things, he wrote checks to himself, and used union funds to pay for pet supplies and vacation home rentals,” a written summary of facts stated.

As part of a plea agreement, both the prosecution and defense agree that an appropriate sentence would be six months of home confinement, 300 hours of community service and two years of supervised probation. Jennings also agreed to pay $39,331.14 in restitution to the union.

The recommendation will not be binding on a judge, who is scheduled to sentence Jennings Jan. 17.

Court records do not indicate what office Jennings held at the union, or whether he is still a member. His attorney could not be reached Friday, and a message left at the union headquarters was not returned.

The union represents about 35,000 members in the United States, most employed in the railroad industry.

Money missing from the local union’s accounts was discovered through a routine audit by the Department of Labor, according to court records.