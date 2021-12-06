Officers reluctantly testify in Giles County policeman's traffic fatality trial

Judge Lee Harrell told Rehak that he should have just asked for more time. "You have to comply with orders the way they are. I can't get in the business of disregarding my own orders," Harrell said.

The judge said that he would not designate as experts any witness that Rehak had first contacted after the deadline. That meant that three police trainers, including two who taught Stilley at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy, could only describe the lessons that would-be officers get about setting up roadblocks, using deadly force, and such matters.

The officers could not comment about the specifics of Stilley and Acord's encounter, since they were not actually present when it occurred. So Millirons and Martin described the policies their own agencies follow, but could not be asked about how the situation that Stilley faced might compare.

Martin offered that his own Pearisburg officer, Paul Vinson, who was pursuing Acord's motorcycle, would not have known as he began the chase if he might be dealing with an intoxicated driver. Martin's words prompted an objection from Rehak and a comment from Harrell that it was unusual for the prosecutor to object to his own witness.