Officers reluctantly testify in Giles County policeman's traffic fatality trial

PEARISBURG — Getting law enforcement officers to testify in the ongoing jury trial of policeman Chad Jeffrey Stilley has been the most difficult endeavor of 20 years as a prosecutor, Chris Rehak told a judge Tuesday during the second day of testimony in a tense case that challenges the Giles County officer's actions in a fatal traffic accident.
"This was like trying to pull teeth from a greased animal," said Rehak, who is the special prosecutor in Stilley's trial, the commonwealth's attorney in Radford and a former police officer himself.
Stilley, 44, was about two years into a career as a Narrows officer when, on the night of July 24, 2020, he pulled an unmarked police car across U.S. 460 and into the path of a motorcycle that was running from another officer at speeds of more than 100 mph.
Michael A. Acord, 28, of Rich Creek, died in the collision. A year later, Stilley was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and failing to yield the right of way. He faces up to 11 years behind bars.
In opening statements on Monday, Rehak said the case was about holding Stilley accountable for an act that he called "brutal … unnecessary."
Defense attorney Chris Tuck countered that as the motorcycle raced along the westbound lanes of U.S. 460 toward Stilley, who was at the Marathon gas station in Narrows, the officer saw an eastbound minivan signaling a left turn that could have put it in the path of the chase. Stilley had to make a split-second decision "to put his life on the line" and get between the motorcycle and the minivan, Tuck said.
On day two of a trial that could last all week in Giles County Circuit Court, Rehak sparred with a series of law enforcement officers, including county Sheriff Morgan Millirons and Pearisburg Chief Jackie Martin, who both told jurors that they did not want to be in the courtroom.
But the scope of some of the officers' testimony was abruptly limited as Tuck brought out that Rehak did not contact at least some of the officers about serving as expert witnesses until well after the deadline imposed by Judge Lee Harrell's orders governing evidence and discovery for the trial.
The defense was handicapped by the late notice about expert witnesses who could give opinions, presumably, about the appropriateness of Stilley's actions. "Trial by ambush," Tuck said, and submitted as evidence an assortment of Rehak's emails that Tuck said he obtained via the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, emails that showed the prosecutor apparently making initial contacts with witnesses after the court's discovery deadline.
Rehak admitted that he probably should have asked the court to extend its deadlines. But he said that he had been hampered by the pandemic, by Tuck, who earlier this year took up about four weeks unsuccessfully trying to quash Rehak's subpoenas for police policy and training documents — and by the officers themselves, some of whom hired private attorneys to fight Rehak's subpoenas.
Judge Lee Harrell told Rehak that he should have just asked for more time. "You have to comply with orders the way they are. I can't get in the business of disregarding my own orders," Harrell said.
The judge said that he would not designate as experts any witness that Rehak had first contacted after the deadline. That meant that three police trainers, including two who taught Stilley at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy, could only describe the lessons that would-be officers get about setting up roadblocks, using deadly force, and such matters.
The officers could not comment about the specifics of Stilley and Acord's encounter, since they were not actually present when it occurred. So Millirons and Martin described the policies their own agencies follow, but could not be asked about how the situation that Stilley faced might compare.
Martin offered that his own Pearisburg officer, Paul Vinson, who was pursuing Acord's motorcycle, would not have known as he began the chase if he might be dealing with an intoxicated driver. Martin's words prompted an objection from Rehak and a comment from Harrell that it was unusual for the prosecutor to object to his own witness.
At another point, Rehak, after asking Millirons repeatedly to say that certain policies were in place to protect the public and officers, told the sheriff, "You're the top dog in this county."
Moments later, though, as the sheriff concluded his testimony, Rehak seemed to apologize. "I sincerely respect you and I never meant to give you a hard time," Rehak said. "You're in a difficult spot, as am I. Would you agree?"
The sheriff said that he would.
The prosecution is to continue presenting evidence Wednesday.