One dead, four injured after shooting at Blacksburg nightspot, police say

BLACKSBURG — A shooting in a downtown nightspot just before midnight Friday left one person dead and four injured as police continued to search a closed-off, multiple block section near the Virginia Tech campus hours later.

A Blacksburg police statement issued at 2 a.m. gave few details of the gun violence at Melody Hookah Lounge, located at 109 North Main St., but said "multiple individuals were transported from the scene to local hospitals."

A 5:30 a.m. update later said five people were injured in the shooting, four were transported to local hospitals and one died. No identities have been released.

A statement issued by Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said one of the injured people is a Virginia Tech student.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased, and we extend our support to those who were injured," Sands wrote. "Events like this are difficult and unsettling to all of us."

The website for the business said it had been closed for a private event from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, reopening to the public at 11.

Virginia Tech sent out a message through its alert system immediately after the shooting urging recipients to secure in place and remain inside. That secure in place warning was lifted at 3:18 a.m.

A section of Main Street near Roanoke Street in the heart of downtown Blacksburg, was closed for more than five hours after the shooting as police conducted a search. A person was placing markers around the front entrance of Melody Hookah Lounge and taking photographs of each some four hours after the gunfire.

Blacksburg Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 540-443-1400 or by calling the anonymous tip line at 540-961-1819 or emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

This is a breaking news item and will be updated.

