One dead, one wounded in Roanoke gunfire early Sunday

One man is dead and another injured in what police say was a single incident.

The shooting death marks Roanoke's 13th homicide of 2022, the 12th by gunfire. At this time in 2021, there had been nine homicides by gun in Roanoke, on the way to 16 homicides for the year.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of 10th Street Northwest.

Officers located a man with what appeared to be critical injuries in the parking lot of a business in the area. Officers rendered aid on scene until Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The man later died. His identity has yet to be released.

During this call, officers were notified of another adult male with gunshot wounds who had arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to police Additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates both men were involved in an incident outside a business in the 1900 block of 10th Street Northwest. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation.

Further details are limited at this time.

This remains an ongoing homicide investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. Individuals can also text law enforcement at 274637.

Citizens are asked to begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.