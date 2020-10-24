One driver and two police officers injured in Friday night crash in Roanoke

Three people, including two police officers, were injured Friday night when a SUV struck a parked police car, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The collision happened around 7:20 p.m. while officers were investigating a prior crash in the 3300 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest.

Officials said a sport utility vehicle traveling east approached the scene and hit a department car that was parked and unoccupied.

But that vehicle was pushed forward and collided with another police car that had one officer sitting inside it, authorities said, and a second officer standing outside nearby while working the initial accident scene.

The two officers and the driver of the SUV were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries, police said. No information about their conditions was immediately released.

The department said an investigation into the crash remained ongoing late Friday.

