One hospitalized, one detained after domestic shooting in Troutville

One person has been hospitalized and another detained by Botetourt County Sheriff's Office deputies after a domestic shooting in Troutville Thursday afternoon.

The county's dispatch center received a call reporting the shooting in the Westview Road area of the town at about 1:20 p.m., Sheriff Matt Ward said in a live stream video on the department's Facebook page.

"One person has been transported with life-threatening injuries. One party has been detained and is currently being questioned," Ward said at about 2 p.m. "Detectives are currently on the scene investigating this incident."

The sheriff said there is no further threat to the community, as the shooting was isolated to a single family.

The sheriff's office reported in a Tweet at about 3 p.m. that investigators were still on scene.

This is a developing story.