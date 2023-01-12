 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One hospitalized, one detained after domestic shooting in Troutville

One person has been hospitalized and another detained by Botetourt County Sheriff's Office deputies after a domestic shooting in Troutville Thursday afternoon.

The county's dispatch center received a call reporting the shooting in the Westview Road area of the town at about 1:20 p.m., Sheriff Matt Ward said in a live stream video on the department's Facebook page.

"One person has been transported with life-threatening injuries. One party has been detained and is currently being questioned," Ward said at about 2 p.m. "Detectives are currently on the scene investigating this incident."

The sheriff said there is no further threat to the community, as the shooting was isolated to a single family.

The sheriff's office reported in a Tweet at about 3 p.m. that investigators were still on scene.

This is a developing story.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

