One killed, one injured in shooting at Rocky Mount

One person was killed and another wounded when gunfire broke out Thursday afternoon in Rocky Mount.

Town police said a suspect was in custody but didn't immediately release the person's name. The shooting was reported just after 3:20 p.m. in the area of North Main Street and Circle Drive, according to a news release.

One of the victims died at the scene, authorities said. The other was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

The police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. No other known suspects were being sought in the case Thursday.

No other details were released. The Rocky Mount Police Department said its investigation was ongoing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.