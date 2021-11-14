One killed, two others injured in three Roanoke shootings

One man died and two adult men were wounded in three separate incidents of gun violence on Saturday night and Sunday morning in the city, according to Roanoke police.

None of the victims have been publicly identified by police, nor have suspects been arrested in any of the incidents, and the investigations are ongoing, police said.

A Roanoke city police release reported the following details:

Saturday at 7:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Melrose Ave. northwest. Initially the victim, said to have sustained "serious" injuries, was taken in a private vehicle to the city's Fire-EMS Station #5 on Orange Ave., then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting not where the victim was first reported in Melrose Ave. but about two miles away in the 1000 block of Peck Street northwest.