One killed, two others injured in three Roanoke shootings

One man died and two adult men were wounded in three separate incidents of gun violence on Saturday night and Sunday morning in the city, according to Roanoke police.
None of the victims have been publicly identified by police, nor have suspects been arrested in any of the incidents, and the investigations are ongoing, police said.
A Roanoke city police release reported the following details:
Saturday at 7:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Melrose Ave. northwest. Initially the victim, said to have sustained "serious" injuries, was taken in a private vehicle to the city's Fire-EMS Station #5 on Orange Ave., then transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by ambulance.
Investigators found evidence of a shooting not where the victim was first reported in Melrose Ave. but about two miles away in the 1000 block of Peck Street northwest.
About five hours later, at 12:30 a.m., police got a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of Eden Dr. northwest. Officers were headed to that location when an E-911 advisory reported a gunshot wound victim in the 2000 block of Gandy Dr. northwest, about 2.5 miles away. Police found a man there with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound" along with other evidence of a shooting.
The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Other details of the incident are unclear, due to the victim's lack of cooperation with the investigation, police said.
Then, at 5 a.m. Sunday, shots fired and a gunshot victim were reported in the 3100 block of Williamson Rd. northwest. There. officers found a critically injured man outside a residence, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Roanoke police ask anyone with information on these incidents to call (540) 344-8500, or text "Roanoke PD" at 274637. All callers and information can remain anonymous, police added.