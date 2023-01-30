 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One man dead, another hospitalized after Pulaski County 'incident'

One person was dead and another injured Monday after what Pulaski County authorities described as an "incident … involving two males."

A news release from the county sheriff's office did not identify either person, say if they were adults or minors, or convey any details of what happened except to report that the incident occurred in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road. The location is southeast and across the New River from the town of Pulaski and roughly between the communities of Hiwassee and Snowville.

"One male is deceased and another is receiving care at the hospital for wounds," the news release said.

An investigation has begun, the sheriff's office said.

 

