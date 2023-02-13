One of three men charged with invading a home in the Glenvar area and injuring its occupants in May entered into a plea agreement in Roanoke County Circuit Court on Monday.

Troy Pierre Taylor, 32, of Roanoke was indicted in August on six charges: robbery causing serious injury, burglary, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied building and two counts of malicious wounding.

In court on Monday, the robbery charge was amended to robbery using force, and the burglary charge was amended to entering a house to commit assault and battery.

Taylor pleaded no contest to both of those charges, plus the two malicious wounding charges. The firearm-related charges were not prosecuted.

On May 1, Decarlo Legg and Kayla Dunbar were asleep in their home in the 4100 block of Daugherty Road when three masked and armed men forced their way into the residence, Roanoke County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Braxton said Monday.

Roanoke County police officers responded to a call reporting a robbery and injuries at the residence, Braxton continued. When they arrived, they found Legg, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and Dunbar, who was crying, on the porch.

Dunbar and Legg told police that the three men had demanded guns and money. Braxton said that during the altercation, Dunbar was "pistol-whipped" and three shots were fired, one striking Legg.

Legg told police later that a friend of Dunbar had helped them move into the house in April, Braxton said. That friend had brought another man with him.

Through a social media profile, Dunbar and Legg identified the man as Taylor, Braxton continued. Police obtained a search warrant for Taylor's cell phone number and found that the device had pinged cell towers near the Dougherty Road residence the day and time of the invasion.

Police then obtained search warrants for Taylor's residence, arrested him and seized his cell phone. Braxton said texts between Taylor and Dunbar's friend the morning of May 1 discuss the location of the Dougherty Road residence.

"When I go across the bridge it's on the left," Braxton said one text from Taylor read. The attorney said the discussion aligns with a description of the location and appearance of Dunbar and Legg's home.

Braxton said Dunbar's friend was interviewed by police, and the man said he believed Taylor was going to the house that day to purchase marijuana.

A search warrant for the Dougherty Road house reported that "a large quantity of marijuana consistent with distribution” was recovered in the kitchen and a closet.

Two other men — Marcus Antonio James and Reginald Lemont Jones — have been charged with crimes related to the home invasion, according to court documents. Both have jury trials scheduled in May.

Taylor's sentencing hearing has been tentatively scheduled for June. Braxton said both Legg and Dunbar are expected to provide victim impact statements at that hearing.