Operator of drone that dive-bombed Salem fire station pleads guilty

The operator of a rogue drone that hovered over a Salem fire station, swooped down repeatedly on police officers and fire fighters and then crashed inside the building pleaded guilty Friday to operating an unregistered aircraft.
James Russell Weeks III will be sentenced later on the felony charge.
“I know I’m guilty,” Weeks, 39, told U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon when asked to describe in his own words what made him guilty. “I was the one operating the drone irresponsibly.”
What happened on July 25, 2019, was so rare that sentencing guidelines for the offense do not exist, Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford said during a virtual hearing in Roanoke’s federal court.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek incarceration for Weeks. But it will be up to Dillon to decide a sentence that could be as high as three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A motive for the aerial annoyance remains unclear. No witnesses testified Friday, and a written statement of facts introduced by prosecutors provided just a brief summary.
Firefighters and police officers at Salem’s main fire station on South Market Street noticed a white drone with four propellers hovering about 15 feet above the ambulance bay. The breadbox-sized aircraft “buzzed” the first responders and then darted at them a number of times, the summary stated.
One firefighter swatted at the drone with a garbage bag, and another sprayed a fire hose in an attempt to bring it down, according to a search warrant filed shortly after the incident.
After about 10 minutes, the drone flew into an open door of the fire station’s garage as firefighters and police officers ducked behind emergency vehicles for safety.
The remote-control operator apparently lost contact with the drone after a firefighter closed the doors, and the aircraft then struck a pole, bounced off an ambulance and crashed to the floor.
Later that night, Weeks went to the Salem Police Department and attempted to claim the drone. He told police that he had allowed a friend to fly it while he ate dinner and later learned that it had crashed, according to the search warrant.
When told that police had seized the drone as part of an investigation, Weeks admitted that he was the operator.
It was not clear where Weeks, a resident of Salem, was located at the time his drone went rogue. He was allowed to remain free on bond until his sentencing, a date for which was not set Friday.
Although authorities learned of Weeks’ involvement in a matter of hours, nearly two years passed before he was charged. The inspector general’s office of the U.S. Department of Transportation worked with Salem police on the investigation.
The office did not respond to an email asking how frequently such situations happen.
Scott Strimple, an aviation expert who serves on the advisory board of the Virginia Unmanned Systems Center, said he was not aware of any charges in the state like the one against Weeks.
According to the search warrant, Weeks did not register the drone for recreational use with the Federal Aviation Administration and did not have a license to operate it commercially. Recreational pilots are allowed to fly their drones no higher than 400 feet and must avoid other aircraft while keeping the drone within their sight at all times.
Because the drone weighed more than 0.55 pounds, it was considered an aircraft under federal law and was required to be registered with the FAA.
As part of the plea agreement reached Friday, Weeks agreed to give up ownership of the drone.