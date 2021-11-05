Operator of drone that dive-bombed Salem fire station pleads guilty

One firefighter swatted at the drone with a garbage bag, and another sprayed a fire hose in an attempt to bring it down, according to a search warrant filed shortly after the incident.

After about 10 minutes, the drone flew into an open door of the fire station’s garage as firefighters and police officers ducked behind emergency vehicles for safety.

The remote-control operator apparently lost contact with the drone after a firefighter closed the doors, and the aircraft then struck a pole, bounced off an ambulance and crashed to the floor.

Later that night, Weeks went to the Salem Police Department and attempted to claim the drone. He told police that he had allowed a friend to fly it while he ate dinner and later learned that it had crashed, according to the search warrant.

When told that police had seized the drone as part of an investigation, Weeks admitted that he was the operator.

It was not clear where Weeks, a resident of Salem, was located at the time his drone went rogue. He was allowed to remain free on bond until his sentencing, a date for which was not set Friday.