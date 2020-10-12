Other driver charged with reckless driving in I-81 crash involving van carrying 80 rescue dogs

An Interstate 81 crash that overturned a utility van carrying 80 rescue dogs Sunday was caused when a passing minivan lost control and struck the utility van, according to the Virginia State Police.

The collision was reported about 1:20 a.m. near mile marker 136.2 in Roanoke County.

State officials said a northbound 2015 Honda Odyssey was passing a 2017 Ram utility van when the driver of the Honda lost control and hit the utility van. Both vehicles went off the road and into the median, where the utility van turned over.

The driver of the utility van was sent to the hospital with unspecified injuries, authorities said. One of the rescue dogs was killed. The others were taken in by Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Christiansburg, where they will be cared for until arrangements are made to complete their trip.

The dogs had been traveling from Texas bound for a no-kill shelter in Pennsylvania.

The driver of the Honda, Pranav Yogesh Desai, 32, of Acworth, Georgia, was charged with reckless driving, officials said. He wasn’t injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, authorities said.

The state police said their investigation into the crash remained ongoing Monday.

