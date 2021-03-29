 Skip to main content
Overnight shooting injures 1 in Roanoke

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting just after midnight Monday in southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported at about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue. Officers found a man down but no one else in the immediate area.

The man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound described as serious. Details about what led up to the shooting remained limited Monday afternoon but investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

This is the ninth shooting injury reported in the city this year and the second this week.

The investigation into Monday's events remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

