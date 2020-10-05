Overnight shooting injures teenager in southwest Roanoke

A teenage girl was wounded by gunfire overnight Monday in southwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in a residential area in the 300 block of Ninth Street.

The victim, who was found behind a home, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with an injury that did not appear life-threatening, officials said.

Additional details about the incident remained limited Monday afternoon, officials said. No immediate arrests were made.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (540) 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

