Overnight shooting leaves 1 injured Monday in Roanoke; arrest made in Saturday shooting

Roanoke police responded to the city's third shooting in three days early Monday, and announced an arrest in one of the cases.
The latest gunfire left a man with wounds that appeared serious but not life endangering, authorities said.
The shots were reported just after midnight around the 600 block of Peters Creek Road Northwest, not long after an alarm call was received from that same block, according to a news release. The alarm, trigged at a nearby business, appeared to have been set off when the building was damaged in the shooting.
First responders reported arriving to find a large group of people leaving the area. None would speak with officers.
Shortly afterward, the gunshot victim arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle. Investigators believe he was wounded on Peters Creek Road.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, police said, and additional details were limited Monday. No arrests have been made yet.
This was the third shooting injury reported in the city over Halloween weekend. On Saturday, two men were hurt in separate incidents that happened around 12:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Both victims in those cases suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday evening, police announced an arrest had been made in the shooting that broke out around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Tahir Bem Dixon, 38, of Roanoke was listed as being held without bond on a charge of malicious wounding.
Dixon and the victim knew one another, authorities said. Investigators previously said it appeared there had been a verbal argument that escalated into the gunfire. No other details were released Monday.
There are no signs at this time that any of the three weekend shootings might be connected, police said. Roanoke has had 49 nonfatal shootings and 14 gun-related homicides this year.
Anyone with information about an investigation is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.
Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.