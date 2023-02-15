Two dogs reported stolen from their owner Feb. 7 in Waid Park near Rocky Mount were found dead Tuesday on the side of a road about 4 miles away, the county sheriff's office said.

County resident Terry Michel was walking his two black labs named Caleb and Colby on one of the trails in Waid Park on Feb. 7 when, according to his wife Rhonda Michel, they got loose chasing a squirrel. Michel followed them and reported seeing two men load the dogs into an off-white Jeep Grand Cherokee and drive away.

Rhonda Michel said the men lured the dogs with food into the vehicle parked in a gravel driveway just before the park's entrance.

Sgt. Megan Huston with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies in the county and police officers in the town of Rocky Mount were asked to be on the lookout for the SUV after the incident.

Cameras located in the park were not useful in this instance. Though cameras record every vehicle that enters and exits the park as well the parking lot, the location where the dogs' owner reported them taken is outside of the view of the cameras, Huston said.

Ronald Mitchell, supervisor for the Blackwater District which includes Waid Park, said he has requested additional patrols at the park since learning of the incident. Huston said she is encouraging visitors to the park to make sure to lock their doors and to place any valuable items in the trunk.

The Franklin County Humane Society will be holding a candlelight vigil at the park at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The nonprofit has closely followed reports of the theft of Caleb and Colby and provided information on its Facebook page.

Anita Scott, director of the Franklin County Humane Society Adoption Center, said Caleb had been adopted from the center just a month ago. She was shocked to learn of the news of the abduction and their discovery.

The dogs' remains were found Tuesday afternoon near the 500 block of Carolina Springs Road, approximately 4 miles north of the park. Michel said they received a call from someone who found the dogs and had seen the information about the missing dogs online. She went to the location and confirmed it was Caleb and Colby before contacting the sheriff's office.

Huston said the sheriff's office and animal control responded after receiving the call at approximately 3:15. Identification chips implanted into the dogs were also scanned to confirm they were the missing dogs.

The remains were taken to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg for further examination and a cause of death, Huston said.

Michel called the killing of Caleb and Colby senseless and evil. The only positive thing she could say was that they were both together in death. She said the two had become inseparable since Caleb joined the family a month ago.

"They both loved each other to the end," Michel said.

A reward of $4,000 was being offered for the safe return of the two black labs. Scott said the humane society is now taking up donations to offer a reward for a conviction of the people responsible for their death as well as a memorial for them to be placed in Waid Park.

"It's disgusting and it makes no sense," Scott said of their death. "Why kill them?"

Donations can be made on the Franklin County Humane Society website and Facebook page.

Michel also wants to find who is responsible and figure out the reason they stole then killed Caleb and Colby. "We want whoever has done this crime to be convicted and brought to justice," she said. "There was no reason for this to be done."

The vigil Saturday is a way for the community to raise awareness of the incident and to support the owners of Caleb and Colby. Michel said she will be attending to thank the community for the support they have shown throughout the ordeal. She said she also wants to push for more safety at the park to assure something like this never happens again.