Owner of Roanoke renovation and roofing company charged with failing to perform work he was paid for

The co-owner of a Roanoke home renovation and roofing company, who on Thursday was convicted of grand larceny of $45,000, has been separately charged with four felony counts of failing to perform contracted construction work around the region after accepting advance payments.
Nathan Jay Laurain, 37, is part owner of HomeFront Renovations in the 2300 block of Colonial Avenue, according to a search warrant filed last month, which alleges the business has banked over $1 million since the fall.
“There are currently a MINIMUM of six (6) HomeFront Renovations customers who have entered into written contract with HomeFront Renovations for roof construction and other types of construction,” said the warrant, submitted by Virginia State Police Special Agent Nicolas Lomasney.
The warrant said those six individuals paid for work that was not received and are requesting refunds, and it accused Laurain of sending at least two forged completion certificates to insurance companies to receive remaining funds.
“A review of HomeFront Renovations SunTrust bank account show the business has deposited over $1.25 million worth of checks since October 1, 2019,” it said.
It also claimed Laurain and his company do not have any type of Virginia Contractor’s License to perform construction in the state, and he also faces five counts of that misdemeanor offense in Roanoke General District Court.
The warrant’s affidavit further alleges, among other violations, instances of property being intentionally damaged by the company in order to collect insurance payments — claims allegedly supported by video recordings and statements from a former employee of the company — but no charges along those lines had been placed against Laurain as of Friday.
The state police narrative concluded that conspiracy to commit felonies and individual crimes, by Laurain and his company, had been undertaken in Botetourt, Bedford, Giles and Roanoke counties, and in the cities of Roanoke and Salem.
Laurain’s preliminary hearing on these matters is currently set for Sept. 17.
Prior to being charged with these offenses, Laurain was in Roanoke Circuit Court on Thursday, where he was charged with one apparently unrelated count of embezzling from another company, ZJ Home Improvements, in August 2019.
In that hearing, Laurain pleaded no contest to an amended charge of grand larceny and was ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to the company, at no less than $300 a month starting in September.
His plea agreement called for a three-year prison term, with the condition that sentence would be suspended after one day, jail time Laurain had already served.
But Lomasney, present in the courtroom gallery Thursday, took Laurain into custody within moments of his release.
Roanoke attorney Greg Phillips represented Laurain on the embezzlement charge but, contacted Friday evening, Phillips said that while he had discussed representing him on the new charges he had not yet been retained. It remains unclear whether Laurain has legal representation. He is currently being held without bond in the Roanoke City Jail.
The co-owner of HomeFront Renovations was named in the state police warrant, but had not been criminally charged Friday.
