Owner of Roanoke renovation and roofing company charged with failing to perform work he was paid for

The warrant’s affidavit further alleges, among other violations, instances of property being intentionally damaged by the company in order to collect insurance payments — claims allegedly supported by video recordings and statements from a former employee of the company — but no charges along those lines had been placed against Laurain as of Friday.

The state police narrative concluded that conspiracy to commit felonies and individual crimes, by Laurain and his company, had been undertaken in Botetourt, Bedford, Giles and Roanoke counties, and in the cities of Roanoke and Salem.

Laurain’s preliminary hearing on these matters is currently set for Sept. 17.

Prior to being charged with these offenses, Laurain was in Roanoke Circuit Court on Thursday, where he was charged with one apparently unrelated count of embezzling from another company, ZJ Home Improvements, in August 2019.

In that hearing, Laurain pleaded no contest to an amended charge of grand larceny and was ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to the company, at no less than $300 a month starting in September.

His plea agreement called for a three-year prison term, with the condition that sentence would be suspended after one day, jail time Laurain had already served.