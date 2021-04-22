Pair accused in string of Salem vehicle break-ins face at least 2 dozen criminal charges

After a series of vehicle break-ins in Salem last winter, a man and a woman each now face at least two dozen criminal charges.​

The counts include grand larceny, destruction of property, credit card theft and illegally entering a vehicle.

Those sprang from a Jan. 23 spree involving 11 targeted vehicles in the Wildwood Road area, specifically the 20 and 30 blocks of Horner Lane and the 1800 blocks of Burma and Kiska roads.

According to arrest warrants, items stolen included credit cards, gift cards, a driver's license, tool kits, Apple AirPods, keys, a collection of "20 admiration pins" and, most significantly, a car.

On Thursday in Salem Circuit Court, one of the two people charged, Bradey Michael Draper, 25, of Vinton, asked a judge to grant him bond.

In a summary of the evidence against him, assistant prosecutor Jessica Pruett said that after the thefts were reported, police were able to use a GPS device to track the stolen car to the 100 block of Bowman Avenue, which is about 3 miles away.

Investigators found Draper and Brittany Lynn Adkins, 25, of Salem, unloading the car, as well as many items that could be linked back to the break-ins, Pruett said in court.