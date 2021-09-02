Pair sentenced following Salem vehicle break-in spree

A man and a woman charged last winter in a string of Salem vehicle break-ins have resolved their court cases, with one of them required to serve prison time.
The Jan. 23 spree, which involved 11 vehicles, happened in the Wildwood Road area, near Horner Lane, and Burma and Kiska roads.
Arrest warrants show that items taken included credit cards, a driver's license, tool kits, Apple AirPods, and a collection of pins.
In the most serious case, a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen. At a hearing last spring, Salem assistant prosecutor Jessica Pruett said the key had been left in that car, that all of the vehicles had been unlocked and none of the incidents involved serious damage.
Soon after the thefts occurred, police used a GPS device to locate the Mitsubishi on nearby Bowman Avenue, where they arrested Bradey Michael Draper, 26, of Vinton and Brittany Lynn Adkins, 26, of Salem. The pair faced about two dozen criminal charges, including larceny, credit card theft and illegally entering a vehicle.
On Wednesday, Adkins pleaded no contest to five counts of entering a vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny, grand larceny and credit card theft. The Salem Circuit Court clerk's office said she received a five-year sentence, suspended after the time she has already served.
Adkins was still being held Thursday, according to the Western Virginia Regional Jail, and has a hearing on a pending charge later this month in Roanoke County.
Draper pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to felony grand larceny, two counts of credit card theft, eight counts of petty larceny, seven counts of tampering and a charge of giving police a false identification.
He received a nine-year term that will be suspended after he serves two years and eight months.