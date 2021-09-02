Pair sentenced following Salem vehicle break-in spree

A man and a woman charged last winter in a string of Salem vehicle break-ins have resolved their court cases, with one of them required to serve prison time.

The Jan. 23 spree, which involved 11 vehicles, happened in the Wildwood Road area, near Horner Lane, and Burma and Kiska roads.

Arrest warrants show that items taken included credit cards, a driver's license, tool kits, Apple AirPods, and a collection of pins.

In the most serious case, a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen. At a hearing last spring, Salem assistant prosecutor Jessica Pruett said the key had been left in that car, that all of the vehicles had been unlocked and none of the incidents involved serious damage.

Soon after the thefts occurred, police used a GPS device to locate the Mitsubishi on nearby Bowman Avenue, where they arrested Bradey Michael Draper, 26, of Vinton and Brittany Lynn Adkins, 26, of Salem. The pair faced about two dozen criminal charges, including larceny, credit card theft and illegally entering a vehicle.